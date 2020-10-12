Kuo: The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will be the most popular of the 2020 models

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has had his say on which iPhone 12 model will likely be the most popular, pointing out that the number of 6.1-inch iPhone 12 handsets Apple has in the pipeline is larger than any other model. 45% of the iPhones expected to ship will be the larger iPhone 12.

Surprisingly, the next most-popular handset – best on shipments – will be the iPhone 12 mini with its diminutive 5.4-inch display.

Full ratio:

iPhone 12 mini 5.4 20-25%

iPhone 12 6.1 - 40-45%

iPhone 12 Pro 6.1 - 15-20%

iPhone 12 Pro Max 6.7 - 15-20%



A good indication of expected popularity as far as Apple is concerned. — Stephen Warwick (@StephenWarwick9) October 11, 2020

These numbers are a good indication of which models Apple expects to be most popular among buyers when the handsets go on sale later this month. None of them should be too surprising, either, with iPhone XR and iPhone 11 proving the most popular handsets in recent years.

The iPhone that will replace iPhone 11 in the lineup? The 6.1-inch iPhone 12.

Apple's 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will reportedly make use of an OLED panel, improving the display quality compared to previous mid-range models. It will also likely feature the same powerful Apple A14 chip as the iPhone 12 Pro models, too. However, iPhone 12 Pro is expected to have an improved camera system.

Kuo says that shipments of iPhone 12 mini will be the next largest, although the margin of error could put it in the same ballpark as both the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro models.