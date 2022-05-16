Following the news that Apple is increasingly likely to switch from Lightning to USB-C for the iPhone 15 launch next year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also now shared expectations that the same fate will befall Apple's accessories, too.

With iPhone 15 heavily rumored by both Kuo and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman to go USB-C next year, the former has now shared more information on what we should expect Apple to do in terms of the plethora of accessories that also use Lightning. As was to be expected, Kuo believes that Apple will move all of its Lightning products to USB-C in the "foreseeable future." That includes AirPods, the MagSafe Battery Pack, and even the much-maligned Magic Mouse.

There is no word yet on whether Apple will move the charging port from the mouse's belly, though.