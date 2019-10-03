What you need to know
- Apple is reportedly skipping iPhone 11s.
- The 2020 iPhone is said to be called iPhone 12.
- This from respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Apple may have only just released iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is already making noises about iPhone 12. Note the name?
Kuo appears to believe that the 2020 iPhone will be called iPhone 12, rather than the iPhone 11s that we might expect. That would most definitely be the case if Apple was to follow its usual naming convention, but as we found out when it skipped iPhone 9 altogether, things change.
As TechRader points out, when Kuo speaks it's wise to pay attention given his stellar track record.
This source is Ming-Chi Kuo, who is a trusted analyst in the iPhone world. If you follow Apple iPhone news you know this name because he's a source that often uncovers information about upcoming iPhones, and he's often good at getting accurate details.
We're still almost a year away from the 2020 iPhones being announced, so even if Apple is planning on skipping iPhone 11s right now, there's plenty of time for the branding to change.
With Apple rumored to be giving the next iPhone a whole new chassis, it's possible we will see another iPhone X moment, though. Apple skipped iPhone 9 because the new model was such a departure from previous models. Could something similar be afoot here?
We've honestly no idea right now, but we'd expect more details to emerge in the coming months. Don't worry, we'll make sure you know as soon as we do!