Apple may have only just released iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is already making noises about iPhone 12. Note the name?

Kuo appears to believe that the 2020 iPhone will be called iPhone 12, rather than the iPhone 11s that we might expect. That would most definitely be the case if Apple was to follow its usual naming convention, but as we found out when it skipped iPhone 9 altogether, things change.

As TechRader points out, when Kuo speaks it's wise to pay attention given his stellar track record.