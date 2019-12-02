Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has been speaking of mini-LED technology in a new research note picked up by MacRumors, with new iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models said to be pencilled in for a release in the second half of 2020.

According to the note Apple is actually working on between four and six products that will use mini-LED displays, all of which will ship over the next two or three years. The first of which look set to be a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Starting with the iPad Pro, Kuo says that it will feature an Apple A14X processor and will arrive in the third quarter of 2020. The processor makes plenty of sense given the fact we expect iPhone 12 to use the A14 in September. The display talk is more interesting, however, as is the fact that the 11-inch iPad Pro isn't mentioned at all.

Kuo says that the use of mini-LED will allow displays to be thinner and lighter, and that they will "significantly improve productivity and the entertainment experience." But MacRumors says that the note doesn't elaborate on why or how that is the case.

We've previously heard rumors – again via Ming-Chi Kuo – of Apple's plans to use mini-LED in its portable products, and it surely won't be the last.