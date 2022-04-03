We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Kuo: iPhone to get under-display Face ID in 2024

That's two major analysts agreeing on this one.
Joe Wituschek

What you need to know

  • Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will launch an under-display Face ID system on the iPhone 16.
  • The analyst believes that Apple is waiting to do so in 2024 due to marketing purposes.

Last week, display analyst Ross Young took to Twitter to say that Apple, rather than advancing Touch ID, plans to instead focus on Face ID improvements on the iPhone in the near future.

The analyst, responding to a report about under-display Touch ID coming as soon as 2025, said that the company to take the Face ID camera system under the display in 2024 with the iPhone 16.

This weekend, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also took to Twitter to agree with Young. Kuo also believes that Apple is working to bring Face ID under the display in 2024 and that, rather than such a feat being a technical issue, the company has already figured out how to do it.

According to Kuo, it isn't coming to the iPhone until 2024 because of "a marketing purpose."

Apple has been rumored to be working on under-display authentication technology for a while now. The only recent changes to authentication have been the Touch ID button being integrated into the power button on the iPad and the size of the Face ID system shrinking slightly on the iPhone.

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.