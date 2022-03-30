Ross Young: iPhone 16 to feature under-display Face ID

Under-display Face ID is reportedly coming to next year's iPhone.

Earlier today, a report from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that those who were hoping for under-display Touch ID on the iPhone will have to wait until at least 2025.

I previously predicted iPhones would support under-display fingerprint sensing/Touch ID in 2023 at the earliest. But the latest survey indicates new iPhones in 2023 & 2024 may not adopt under-display Touch ID. Face ID with a mask on iPhone is already a great biometrics solution.

In response to that report, display analyst Ross Young took to Twitter to say that those who are tracking the addition of an under-display Touch ID might be looking for the wrong biometric technology advancement altogether. Ross said that, rather than focusing on under-display Touch ID, Apple is planning to bring under-display Face ID to the iPhone 16 in 2023.

Under display Face ID is coming to the iPhone (16), under display Touch ID is not… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 30, 2022

Apple has been rumored to be working on under-display authentication technology for awhile now, but the only changes it has made recently was to shrink the Touch ID button into the power button on the iPad and shrink the size of the Face ID system on the iPhone slightly.

A number of other phone manufacturers have already launched under-display fingerprint authentication, including Samsung. However, Apple's authentication technology has always performed faster and with greater accuracy than competitors, so it appears the company is working to ensure the technology is up to par with its current performance.

An under-display Face ID system could also mean that Apple is finally going all-in on an all-screen design with its iPhone as soon as two years from now.