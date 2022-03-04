What you need to know
- A Twitter account purportedly belonging to famed insider Ming-Chi Kuo claims to have last-minute details about the next iPhone SE 3.
- Kuo predicts that almost nothing is changing save the introduction of a new chip and 5G.
- Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone SE at a March event next week.
A Twitter account purportedly belonging to famed Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo claims to have last-minute information regarding the iPhone SE 3.
Apple is expected to unveil a new low-cost iPhone SE at its March Event on Tuesday.
According to this Twitter account, that has never tweeted any information about Apple before today, Kuo's predictions for the iPhone SE are as follows:
- Mass production in Mar'22.
- Estimated shipments of 25-30 mn units in 2022.
- Storage: 64/128/256GB.
- A15 & 5G support (mmW & Sub-6 GHz).
- Casing: white, black, and red.
- Similar form factor design to current SE.
None of the information here is new, and Kuo has previously shared Apple's plans to introduce a new chip and 5G to the iPhone through his verified outlets. From June:
Apple will announce a new iPhone SE in the first half of next year according to a new Ming-Chi Kuo research note seen by iMore. What's more, the new device will feature 5G and become the "cheapest 5G iPhone ever."
Kuo's note says that we shouldn't expect drastic changes compared with the outgoing 2020 iPhone SE beyond the addition of a beefier CPU and the aforementioned 5G radio. That's no huge surprise, with Apple using the device as an entry-level one that's designed to offer parents an inexpensive way to get kids into an iPhone rather than an Android device.
If the further information regarding design and colors is true (it reflects previous rumors), then some users may be disappointed by a lack of innovation in the next iPhone SE.
Apple is also expected to unveil a new iPad Air and possibly a new MacBook Pro at the event next week.
