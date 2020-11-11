A new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reiterated that we might not be getting a new iPhone SE until at least the second half of 2021.

In a note seen by iMore, Ming-Chi Kuo further dampened prospects of a new iPhone SE early next year. There are various reports that Apple plans to release a new iPhone SE, perhaps as a successor to the 2020 model, or a larger 'Plus' version that would take its place alongside the current device in Apple's lineup.

In a rundown of the fortunes of Apple supplier Yujingguang (also known as Genius Electronic Optical), Kuo states that the market is "overly optimistic" about the company's growth trajectory. Specifically, Kuo says that, whilst GSEO is banking on a new iPhone SE in the first half of next year to boost its shipment momentum, we should not expect a new device in that timeframe, reiterating reports from earlier this year.

Kuo also notes that Apple, as per previous rumors, plans to release its new iPhone 13 in the second half of next year, in keeping with its customary yearly release cycle. Specifically, Kuo says GSEO may lose out on orders of camera components to rivals, a further sign the company may not grow next year.

Kuo has previously suggested that there is a new iPhone SE Plus in the works but suggested as early as April that this device was delayed until at least the second half of next year.

Just last week, Kuo reported that the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro would see improvements to its camera, echoing previous reports about next year's flagship device.