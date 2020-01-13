Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has been saying for a few weeks that he expects four 5G iPhones to be announced later this year, but last week we saw investment firm Susquehanna reporting that the faster mmWave 5G iPhones would be delayed. Now Kuo is back, and he says that everything is still on track for 2020.

That comes after MacRumors got their hands on Kuo's latest research note in which he says that both the mmWave 5G iPhones and standard sub-6GHz 5G iPhones will release simultaneously. He expects shipments of the phones to begin in the third our fourth quarter of the year to allow that to happen.

Susquehanna reported that we could expect the mmWave versions to be delayed while also suggesting that they would be the only models with an OLED screen.