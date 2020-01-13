What you need to know
- Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said all 5G iPhones would release in 2020.
- Susquehanna subsequently said that the fastest mmWave 5G iPhones might be delayed.
- Fear not. Kuo says they're on track for a 2020 release after all.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has been saying for a few weeks that he expects four 5G iPhones to be announced later this year, but last week we saw investment firm Susquehanna reporting that the faster mmWave 5G iPhones would be delayed. Now Kuo is back, and he says that everything is still on track for 2020.
That comes after MacRumors got their hands on Kuo's latest research note in which he says that both the mmWave 5G iPhones and standard sub-6GHz 5G iPhones will release simultaneously. He expects shipments of the phones to begin in the third our fourth quarter of the year to allow that to happen.
Susquehanna reported that we could expect the mmWave versions to be delayed while also suggesting that they would be the only models with an OLED screen.
Susquehanna said the slower 5G iPhones will have LCD screens while the mmWave iPhones will have better OLED screens, like the screens in today's iPhone 11 Pro. This means the successor to the iPhone 11 may only support slower but more widespread 5G networks while the more premium successors to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will also support faster but less widespread mmWave networks.
That led me to believe Susquehanna to be suggesting iPhone 12 Pro as a whole wouldn't make its September 2020 release window. Which seemed unlikely, although possible. Apple's iPhone X didn't arrive until a few weeks after iPhone 8, for example.
This new report from Ming-Chi Kuo makes the most sense, however. Apple will surely want all of its iPhones ready for a simultaneous launch.
