New inside information claims that Apple may not adopt an under-display Touch ID fingerprint scanner in its iPhones until as late as 2025.

Ming-Chi Kuo stated Wednesday:

I previously predicted iPhones would support under-display fingerprint sensing/Touch ID in 2023 at the earliest. But the latest survey indicates new iPhones in 2023 & 2024 may not adopt under-display Touch ID. Face ID with a mask on iPhone is already a great biometrics solution.

As Kuo notes this was previously rumored as a feature for next year's flagship iPhone, the iPhone 15, but it now seems that we may be three or more years away from the technology. Kuo cites the success of the Face ID with a mask on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

Previously we had heard the feature would debut on the iPhone 13, however, the timeline seems to keep slipping away from public release.

Later this year Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 with an unchanged design and a new 48MP camera lens in the 'Pro' versions of the phone, which are also expected to get a new processor. Apple is expected to ditch the 'mini' variant of its iPhone in favor of a larger regular 'Max' model.