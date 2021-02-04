Source: StackCommerce

When it comes to IT certifications, CompTIA is the gold standard. The Complete 2021 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle helps you pass the exams, with 19 courses working towards top certifications. It's worth over $5,000, but you can get the training today for just $69.99.

Whether you are looking to launch a new career or improve your salary, picking up CompTIA certifications is a smart move.

This bundle provides all the prep you need, covering the most in-demand certifications and skills.

The library includes courses on A+, Network+, Server+, Security+, and Cloud+, providing you with a solid education in IT. These certifications are highly valued in all technical roles.

If you want to dive deeper into security, you can take the courses for PenTest+, CySA+, CASP+, and the Risk Management Framework. You can also prove your leadership skills with Project+, and get started with Linux.

The content comes from iCollege, an education publisher that has been around for 17 years.

Order today for $69.99 to get lifetime access to all the courses, worth $5,225.

