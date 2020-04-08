LAUT's OMBRE SPARKLE Strap for Apple Watch is one to consider if you're looking for something a bit different from your average watch band. The genuine leather band is comfortable to wear, and the colorful glitter finish gives your Apple Watch a fun and pretty look.

Gradient sparkle LAUT OMBRE SPARKLE Strap for Apple Watch: Features

LAUT's OMBRE SPARKLE Strap for Apple Watch is a joy to wear. The genuine leather band is comfortable; the inside of the band is a plain, smooth, soft leather. The outside of the band is embedded with glitter, but it's not a big, chunky glitter. Rather, each glitter "piece" is tiny, which lends the band an understated all-over glimmer. I will say the glitter is slightly rough to the touch, almost like a nail file or fine-grit sandpaper. But, since that part isn't touching your skin, it's not bothersome. Shedding is not an issue at all; I've worn this band many times and never found any displaced glitter. The edges of the band are soft, smooth, silver in color, and also glittery. Speaking of color, this is called an ombré band, but the ombré effect is very subtle. The end of the band's tail is a slightly lighter teal than the rest of the band. The ombré effect is much more pronounced on LAUT's matching iPhone case and AirPods case.

It's not the softest, most supple leather I've ever felt. I consider it more of a stiff leather, as many Apple Watch bands are. Don't expect it to mold itself to your wrist like it's made out of butter. The leather is thick and substantial. Still, it's quite comfortable to wear.

The stainless steel hardware is excellent quality. I found the adaptors to work smoothly, as expected. The LAUT brand name is engraved into the buckle. There are nine buckle holes, so the watch band should fit a wide range of wrists. However, I have to wear the band on the very smallest hole, so anyone with wrists substantially smaller than mine (about 5.75 inches around) will find the band too loose. There are two keeper loops, one is stationary, and one moves. So, no matter how long the tail is, it's neatly tucked out of the way.

LAUT's OMBRE SPARKLE Strap for Apple Watch comes in just one size at the moment, the smaller 38/40mm Apple Watch size. It will fit any generation. Choose from two colors: Mint (which is more what I'd consider a teal green) or Peach.

Sparkly and fun

LAUT OMBRE SPARKLE Strap for Apple Watch: What I like

I enjoy wearing this Apple Watch band, and I pull it out anytime I'm wearing an outfit that will match its particular shade of green. I do love a fun, eye-catching band with some sparkle. It's not gaudy or over-the-top, though. The glitter is quite fine, not chunky, which gives it a more subtle glimmer. LAUT's OMBRE SPARKLE Strap for Apple Watch is fun and pretty.