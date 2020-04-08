LAUT's OMBRE SPARKLE Strap for Apple Watch is one to consider if you're looking for something a bit different from your average watch band. The genuine leather band is comfortable to wear, and the colorful glitter finish gives your Apple Watch a fun and pretty look.
Gradient sparkle
LAUT OMBRE SPARKLE Strap for Apple Watch: Features
LAUT's OMBRE SPARKLE Strap for Apple Watch is a joy to wear. The genuine leather band is comfortable; the inside of the band is a plain, smooth, soft leather. The outside of the band is embedded with glitter, but it's not a big, chunky glitter. Rather, each glitter "piece" is tiny, which lends the band an understated all-over glimmer. I will say the glitter is slightly rough to the touch, almost like a nail file or fine-grit sandpaper. But, since that part isn't touching your skin, it's not bothersome. Shedding is not an issue at all; I've worn this band many times and never found any displaced glitter. The edges of the band are soft, smooth, silver in color, and also glittery. Speaking of color, this is called an ombré band, but the ombré effect is very subtle. The end of the band's tail is a slightly lighter teal than the rest of the band. The ombré effect is much more pronounced on LAUT's matching iPhone case and AirPods case.
It's not the softest, most supple leather I've ever felt. I consider it more of a stiff leather, as many Apple Watch bands are. Don't expect it to mold itself to your wrist like it's made out of butter. The leather is thick and substantial. Still, it's quite comfortable to wear.
LAUT's OMBRE SPARKLE Strap for Apple Watch is a joy to wear.
The stainless steel hardware is excellent quality. I found the adaptors to work smoothly, as expected. The LAUT brand name is engraved into the buckle. There are nine buckle holes, so the watch band should fit a wide range of wrists. However, I have to wear the band on the very smallest hole, so anyone with wrists substantially smaller than mine (about 5.75 inches around) will find the band too loose. There are two keeper loops, one is stationary, and one moves. So, no matter how long the tail is, it's neatly tucked out of the way.
LAUT's OMBRE SPARKLE Strap for Apple Watch comes in just one size at the moment, the smaller 38/40mm Apple Watch size. It will fit any generation. Choose from two colors: Mint (which is more what I'd consider a teal green) or Peach.
Sparkly and fun
LAUT OMBRE SPARKLE Strap for Apple Watch: What I like
I enjoy wearing this Apple Watch band, and I pull it out anytime I'm wearing an outfit that will match its particular shade of green. I do love a fun, eye-catching band with some sparkle. It's not gaudy or over-the-top, though. The glitter is quite fine, not chunky, which gives it a more subtle glimmer. LAUT's OMBRE SPARKLE Strap for Apple Watch is fun and pretty.
Not much variety
LAUT OMBRE SPARKLE Strap for Apple Watch: What I don't like
Usually, when companies make fun, colorful bands like this, they offer a variety of colors. LAUT has only two colors, unfortunately. Also, if you have the larger 42/44mm Apple Watch, you're out of luck. LAUT doesn't make this band in that size at this time.
As I mentioned, though the leather is quite comfortable on the wrist, it is a bit stiff. It's not really a problem, but if I have a choice, I prefer a more supple and pliable leather.
Great addition to your collection
LAUT OMBRE SPARKLE Strap for Apple Watch: Bottom line
If you like to collect fun, unusual, and attractive bands, this one could be right up your alley. With subtle glitter and a very subtle ombré gradient effect, this band is pretty and eye-catching. The thick, genuine leather band is a bit stiff but quite comfortable to wear. The glitter is well-embedded into the leather, so it doesn't shed, but it does have a rough texture like an emery board. The inside of the band is just a smooth leather, so it feels great on the wrist. With nine buckle holes, the band fits a wide variety of wrists. I wear it on the smallest hole with my 5.75-inch wrists.
