What you need to know
- A leaked Apple internal document says Apple will announce three iPhone models: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
- The phones will come with iOS 13, with 13.1.0 hitting public beta last week.
- Four new Apple Watch models are also set to be announced alongside the iPhones.
- Apple is also planning to launch new iPads in October.
A leaked internal document gives us a better idea of what Apple is launching at the iPhone 11 event on September 10. The document says Apple will announce three models in the iPhone 11 series — iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max — with the branding lining up with the N104, D42, and D43 internal identifiers.
The leak comes by way of AppleBeta2019 (via AppleInsider), a Twitter account that has shared reliable information on beta releases in the past. The branding for the iPhones is in line with what we've seen last week, but we'll have to wait just over a week for it to be officially official.
The document states that the new iPhones will run iOS 13 — which hit public beta last week — but the wording suggests the phones will offer iOS 13.0 out of the box, with 13.0.1 rolling out as an OTA update in October followed by the stable release of iOS 13.1.
iOS 13.1 will ship on all the new iPhones, the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the iPhone 11.
iOS 13.1 will be available to all other iPhone users via a OTA in October.
Here is the statement from the document; pic.twitter.com/UTSw5o3JrW
Next week's event will see the introduction of a new Apple Watch, with four models said to be in the works — A2156, A2157, A2092 and A2093 — that run watchOS 6. It looks like Apple will roll out an updated variant of the Apple TV that's running the A12 SoC. Apple is also said to be introducing new iPads in October, with an entry-level option (A2068) joined by the successor to the iPad Pro 2018 (A2168). Both tablets will run iPadOS 13, with the Pro model getting access to early beta releases.
As for the software releases, iOS 13 is slated to be available starting September 27, alongside macOS 10.15 Catalina, iPad OS 13, watchOS 6 and tvOS 13. That's also the possible date the new iPhones will hit store shelves, if previous launches are anything to go by. Who's excited?
