A leaked internal document gives us a better idea of what Apple is launching at the iPhone 11 event on September 10. The document says Apple will announce three models in the iPhone 11 series — iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max — with the branding lining up with the N104, D42, and D43 internal identifiers.

The leak comes by way of AppleBeta2019 (via AppleInsider), a Twitter account that has shared reliable information on beta releases in the past. The branding for the iPhones is in line with what we've seen last week, but we'll have to wait just over a week for it to be officially official.

The document states that the new iPhones will run iOS 13 — which hit public beta last week — but the wording suggests the phones will offer iOS 13.0 out of the box, with 13.0.1 rolling out as an OTA update in October followed by the stable release of iOS 13.1.