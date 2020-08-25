The camera on the iPhone 12 Pro Max may be getting a lot more customization options.

Apple leaker Jon Prosser has posted a pair of photos that he claims are screenshots of the camera options that will be available to those who own the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

"Camera and display settings for current PVT model of 6.7" iPhone 12 Pro Max. Want video too?"

Camera and display settings for current PVT model of 6.7" iPhone 12 Pro Max



pic.twitter.com/fnJk2LELgv — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 25, 2020

The first screenshot seems to indicate that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will include a LiDAR sensor that can be used to assist with autofocus and object detection when taking video and photos in low light. There is also mention of an "Enhanced Night Mode" that could enable the phone to take more detailed photos at night.

The second screenshot, if it turns out to be true, could set to rest the debate around a 120Hz ProMotion display. The screenshot shows an ability to not only turn on a high refresh rate but to also choose if you want to enable an "Adaptive Refresh Rate," which would allow the phone to automatically switch refresh rates depending on the content on screen.

Prosser says that some PVT models feature the high refresh rate, while others do not. He also teased a video version of the leak, which will be featured in a new video on his Front Page Tech YouTube channel.

Some PVT models ate equipped with 120hz, and some aren't (as noted in the screenshots).



— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 25, 2020

Prosser has not said whether these features will be limited to just the 6.7-inch iPhone, or if it will also be available to the smaller Pro model as well.

Another prolific Apple leaker, EverythingApplePro, also tweeted out a few images. The first claims to show off a real image of a prototype 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max that, if authentic, shows that the famous notch will remain on this year's lineup.

Actual iPhone 12 Pro Max (PVT) notch shot with 120Hz settings. Same notch size, slightly more room for 'AM/PM' badge because of 6.7-in screen, battery icon is a bit different. Thanks to @MaxWinebach pic.twitter.com/Hq7yBNnXUV — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 25, 2020

The second set of images look to be ripped out of Apple's own website where it details the features of the iPhone. While obviously not published yet, the images indicate that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR Display and that the new iPhone will support wireless fast charging.

The image also shows that Apple will not be shipping a 20W fast charger in the box, which now gives even more weight to the idea that Apple will not include a charger in the box with the new iPhones.