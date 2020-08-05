New purported images of the iPhone 12 could suggest it has a magnetic housing inside the chassis for charging or mounting.

As noted by EverythingApplePro, images shared on Weibo appear to suggest that the iPhone 12 has a circular array of magnets housed within the chassis. As suggested by EAP, this could be for use in charging or mounting of the iPhone:

Responding to comments, EAP noted that it could be "Potentially mounting or charging related, possibly even for a 'snap in' wireless charger solution."

Another image shared to the same Weibo post seems to suggest that official iPhone 12 cases from Apple will also feature these magnets, as seen below:

Yup. Official iPhone 12 cases will also have this magnet system built in. Likely for perfect alignment with Apple's wireless chargers. pic.twitter.com/eDEQ474NIX — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 5, 2020

There appears to the 36 individual magnets arranged in a circle, plus two slightly larger square magnets below.

As mentioned, the veracity of these images isn't certain, so take them with a pinch of salt. There is, however, plenty of speculation as to what purpose they could serve if they are indeed real images depicting the iPhone 12's design. As EAP suggests, they could be to ensure "perfect alignment with Apple's wireless chargers", hinting at rumors Apple's is working on a new and improved version of AirPower. Other people have suggested they could be used to hold a device like Apple Watch or AirPods in place if the iPhone 12 supports any kind of reverse charging or powersharing feature for smaller devices.

Recent reports regarding the iPhone 12 suggest that Apple might be planning to launch the phone in two stages, two 6.1-inch iPhones first, and a 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch device later.