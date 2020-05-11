What you need to know
- Four new iPhones are coming this fall.
- Includes the largest iPhone in history (6.7-inches)
- Two feature aluminum bodies, two are stainless steel
Master leaker Jon Prosser has released juicy information on the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, including the official names, display, storage, and prices for the four long-rumored handsets. Obviously, these are just rumors. However, Prosser has been very good in recent months at leaking accurate information about future Apple devices.
According to Prosser, Apple will release four new iPhones later this year, including:
5.4-inch iPhone 12
- Super Retina display
- 4GB of Ram
- 128GB and 256GB of storage
- Priced at $649 and $749, respectively.
- Other details: Will include an aluminum body, A14 chip, 5G, and dual camera.
6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max
- Super Retina display
- 4GB of Ram
- 128GB and 256GB of storage
- Priced at $749 and $849, respectively.
- Other details: Will include an aluminum body, A14 chip, 5G, and dual camera.
6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro
- Super Retina XDR display with 10-bit color depth
- 6GB of Ram
- 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage
- Priced at $999, $1,099, and $1,299, respectively.
- Other details: Will include a stainless steel body, A14 chip, 5G, and triple camera w/LiDAR.
6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Super Retina XDR display with 10-bit color depth
- 6GB of Ram
- 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage
- Priced at $1,099, $1,199, and $1,399, respectively.
- Other details: Will include a stainless steel body, A14 chip, 5G, and triple camera w/LiDAR.
Prosser's latest iPhone 12 rumor drop is in line with previous ones. The Front Page Tech guru has successfully leaked information about the recently released iPhone SE.
