Master leaker Jon Prosser has released juicy information on the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, including the official names, display, storage, and prices for the four long-rumored handsets. Obviously, these are just rumors. However, Prosser has been very good in recent months at leaking accurate information about future Apple devices.

According to Prosser, Apple will release four new iPhones later this year, including:

5.4-inch iPhone 12

Super Retina display

4GB of Ram

128GB and 256GB of storage

Priced at $649 and $749, respectively.

Other details: Will include an aluminum body, A14 chip, 5G, and dual camera.

6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max

Super Retina display

4GB of Ram

128GB and 256GB of storage

Priced at $749 and $849, respectively.

Other details: Will include an aluminum body, A14 chip, 5G, and dual camera.

6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro

Super Retina XDR display with 10-bit color depth

6GB of Ram

128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage

Priced at $999, $1,099, and $1,299, respectively.

Other details: Will include a stainless steel body, A14 chip, 5G, and triple camera w/LiDAR.

6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max