Almost everyone is expected for Apple to adopt the design of the iPad Pro for its upcoming iPhone 12. The phone is expected to feature the flat edges that were originally introduced with the iPhone 4 and were last found on the iPhone 5S.

Twitter user JinStore, who owns an Apple reseller business in New Zealand, has posted a number of images showing off CAD renders and molds that seem to confirm the design of the new iPhone.

The first set of images show off iPhone 12 molds that line up with previous rumors that the iPhone 12 will feature a flat edge design like the iPhone 4 and the new iPad Pro. They also seem to confirm that Apple will release four different iPhone 12 models in sizes ranging from 5.4-inches, 6.1-inches, and 6.7-inches.

The second set of images show off CAD renders of the iPhone 12, which also line up with some previous rumors about the new phone. One of the CAD images shows the new antenna section on the side of the iPhone which is currently expected to house the 5G capability of the phone.

Molds and CAD renders are commonly used by case manufacturers to ensure that they are able to release compatible cases for Apple's new iPhone when it launches to the public. Apple is even rumored to be bringing the iPad Pro design to a new iMac which some believe to be announced as soon as next week at WWDC. Regardless of that, it appears that more evidence is piling up about Apple's new design for the iPhone 12.