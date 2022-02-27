What you need to know
- Leaked photos show off four new iPhone case colors.
- The photos reveal that Apple may release new cases in shades of yellow, orange, purple, and green.
We may have our first look at Apple's spring lineup of colors for iPhone cases.
As reported by 9to5Mac, Twitter user Maijn Bu posted a flurry of tweets showing off four new colors for the iPhone 13 MagSafe cases. Looking at the photos, it appears that Apple will release new shades of yellow, green, orange, and purple.
According to the report, this Twitter account has been accurate with past case leaks so it's more likely that the ones we are seeing in the photos are in fact the new cases.
According to Twitter user Majin Bu, they were able to discover four new MagSafe silicone cases for the iPhone 13 line with new yellow, dark green, purple, and orange colors. This is not the first time Majin Bu shares new collections for cases and got them right, so it's safe to assume we could be seeing what Apple will introduce in a few days from now.
Apple is known for releasing seasonable colors for its iPhone cases. It also does the same for the Apple Watch, so we can likely expect the same if not similar colors to come out for some spring Apple Watch bands.
The new case colors are leaking as we close in on an expected event in March where Apple is anticipated to announce the third generation of iPhone SE as well as an update to the iPad Air.
