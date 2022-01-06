A folding iPhone feels like something that will surely happen eventually, but for now, one leaker says Apple believes there are "too many compromises" in play and is instead "playing the long game." For now, attention turns to iPhone 14.

Foldables have been done and done well by the likes of Samsung and others, but Apple appears to be less than certain about whether a folding iPhone would meet the standards of its customers. According to leaker @dylandkt, Apple is instead prepared to watch the competition make mistakes as it works to formulate its own plan.

For those who are curious about a foldable iPhone, Apple is definitely working and testing multiple prototypes that contain foldable displays. Too many compromises still exist with foldable display technology though.

The leaker continues, saying that there are concerns within Apple that the foldable market might not prevail, perhaps similar to 3D TVs and other fads. Apple may instead feel that its mixed reality headset will take over where iPhone leaves off — time will tell on that one.

For now, Apple will watch from afar.

There are also concerns as to whether foldable smartphones will continue to have a place in the market or will fall into obsolescence. Therefore, Apple is intent on carefully observing the market and improving upon the mistakes of their competitors.

For Apple to make sure that it can make the best iPhone possible, the leaker says the company will ensure a foldable version isn't any kind of regression, although it isn't clear what that could mean. Is it possible Apple isn't keen on the idea of switching to a plastic or super-thin glass display in order to make the device bend in the middle, for example?

While other manufactures are iterating on products that are seemingly in beta, Apple is keen on making sure that the design is not a regression from the current form factor of the iPhone. They are interested in playing the long game to see how the technology progresses.

As ever, time will tell, but given this particular leaker was on the money with the recent MacBook Pro and other tidbits, they might have something here, too.