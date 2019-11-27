Wish you could learn more about where you come from? Or maybe you'd like to know more about your medical and physical genetic traits? Do you also want to combine this information into a unique piece of art formed from the information contained within your DNA? Of course you do. Who wouldn't? Well, now you can get all that and more for 40% off thanks to Black Friday! Participate in The Human Art Project from Nebula Genomics for $99.99 from a regular price of $164.

Gene Art Nebula Genomics Human Art Project This unique genetic testing kit takes a sample of your DNA and provides you with reports on your heritage and ancestry, oral microbiome, your physical traits, and more. You also get to choose a piece of art inspired by your DNA. $99.99 $164.00 $64 off See at Nebula

The way this deal works is you will get a DNA sequencing kit in the mail. This is the "spit kit" where it collects a spit sample containing your DNA. Then you ship it back to Nebula using the pre-paid shipping label. After a few weeks of analysis (and these do tend to take longer during the holidays when lots of orders come in), you'll get a bunch of reports detailing your ancestry, physical traits, and more. You'll also be able to choose from a selection of custom art built using your unique genome.

The reports you get will be very thorough. You'll learn all about the traits that help make up your physical appearance, hormones, behavior, nutrition, and more. You'll get a report detailing the composition of your oral microbiome, which is all the microorganisms that choose to call your mouth their home (yummy!). You'll also learn about your ancestry and heritage and ethnic origins. The fun doesn't stop there, though. Since research into DNA is constantly changing, you'll be able to get weekly updates on everything new in genome studies. Use the Nebula Library to read all about any new studies and how they might impact your data.

Nebula has created algorithms that use your genomic data to design personalized artwork. You will get five different options to choose from, all of which could have only been created by you and your DNA.

Black Friday is always a good time for DNA testing kits. Be on the look out for other major savings from the big names like 23andMe and AncestryDNA. If you've already used either of those, you can submit that data to Nebula and skip having the kit sent to you if you're interested in your own piece of art.