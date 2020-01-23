Whether you're looking to advance in your IT career or interested in entering the field, the best way to do so is by earning an IT certification. Cisco is one of the most popular IT certification providers, and its Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) exam will be updated as of February 2020. If you want to earn your CCNA certification, you need to stay up to date with the latest skills and technologies, and this $39 course can help.

The Complete 2020 Cisco CCNA Certification Prep Course will prepare you for the CCNA 200-301 exam, which you'll need to land jobs as a network administrator, support engineer, or in data center operations. This course features over 30 hours of training content across 64 lectures covering the wireless and security fundamentals, but it also covers new topics such as automation, programmability, and SDN. By the end of the course, you'll know how to configure and manage wired and wireless connectivity using Cisco's new internet connection model.

The IT industry's standards are always evolving, so you need to brush up on the latest skills and technologies to succeed. The Complete 2020 Cisco CCNA Certification Prep Course is on sale today for just $39, or 86% off.

Prices subject to change

You can't beat free! Get $70+ worth of premium Mac apps for free today!