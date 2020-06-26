Learning how to code is hands-down one of the best things you can do if you want to land a high-paying and exciting career in an app-driven world. The only problem is that figuring out which programming languages to learn can be a truly daunting task, especially if you're not sure what kind of developer you want to be.

The Software Developer Certification Bundle will give you a broad introduction to some of the world's most powerful and popular programming languages and platforms so you can decide which ones you want to pursue full-time, and right now the entire bundle is on sale for over 95% off at just $39.99.

With 9 courses and over 400 lessons, this extensive training package will get you up to speed with the fundamentals of go-to programming languages such as Java, C#, Python, Redux, and much more.

Whether you're primarily interested in building best-selling apps from the comfort of your own home or working for a major tech company, this instruction will teach you how to work with C# in order to create popular video games from scratch, how to build a variety of native cross-platform apps for Android using Xamarin, how to create websites using React JS, and more.

There's also extensive instruction that focusses exclusively on Python—one of the world's most ubiquitous and versatile programming languages that can be found at the heart of some of the best and most popular apps and networking platforms.

Learn how to code without all the headaches. Usually priced at nearly $1,400, the Software Developer Certification Bundle is on sale for just $39.99—over 95% off its usual price today.

Prices are subject to change.