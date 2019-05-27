If you’re interested in a coding career, you don’t have to sit through boring classes or boot camps to learn practical skills. The internet holds a wealth of information that allows you to learn to code from the comfort of your home, but the downside is that most online classes don’t have the same level of hands-on instruction as traditional courses. Luckily, Hacksaw Academy makes online learning hands-on and intuitive for just $19.99.

With a lifetime subscription to Hacksaw Academy, you’ll have access to easily hands-on projects that teach you how to design and develop your own real apps. Each project is divided into 30-minute splits that you can jump in and out of at your convenience thanks to Hacksaw Academy’s interactive editor. Hacksaw Academy features courses on HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, which you can use to build landing pages, portfolio pages, and more. Your lifetime subscription also ensures access to future courses as they’re added to Hacksaw Academy’s library.

Hacksaw Academy is the perfect place to learn practical coding skills at your own pace, and you can sign up for a lifetime subscription here for just $19.99, or 96% off.