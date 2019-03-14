The Raspberry Pi can be used for plenty of fun coding projects, but you really need to have the right tools and knowledge first. There are plenty of packages you can put together yourself, but what about the knowledge required to use the hardware properly? Why not get it all in one place?

Learn how to make great Raspberry Pi projects with this eBook bundle! Learn more

iMore Digital Offers right now has an awesome deal on the The Ultimate Raspberry Pi eBook Bundle which includes well over 1000 lessons that will teach you how to code and use your Raspberry Pi in ways you only imagined possible. Instead of the usual price of about $124, you'll instead pay just $20. That's 83 percent off the regular price.

The four books are targeted at those who already have some handle on the Python coding language, and include the following titles: Raspberry Pi for Secret Agents

Raspberry Pi 3 Cookbook for Python Programmers

Raspberry Pi 3 Cookbook for Python Programmers: Second edition

Build Supercomputers with Raspberry Pi 3

Use coupon code 3POINT14 at checkout and save an additional 14%! Learn more