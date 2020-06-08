So you say you want to set up a business. At this point, you probably already have a clear idea of what you want to sell or serve, and all that's left is to roll up your sleeves and come up with a plan. But putting together a concrete plan can be challenging, especially if you have no idea how businesses run in the first place.

The 2020 Complete Business Plan In One Course was created to solve this particular issue. Aimed at aspiring business owners, this 8-hour course, which is taught by award-winning business school professor and venture capitalist Chris Haroun leaves no stone unturned when it comes to teaching you how to make a great business plan.

With your purchase, you'll immediately receive 50 business plan templates and 25 business presentations that you can jump off of when developing your own plan and pitch. Aside from that, you'll also be walked through a detailed 13-step process that fills you in on the proper way of creating an entire business plan that will turn your idea into a reality. You'll also get tips on getting your business off the ground once you have everything in order and how to get it funded if you're strapped for cash.

With this course, you can finally stop stalling with your plans once and for all.

