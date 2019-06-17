No matter where you browse on the internet, you’ll run across words, phrases, and entire paragraphs of content, or copy. This could range from the descriptions you find on Amazon to the ads you see on your favorite website. Well written copy can not only introduce you to new ideas, but it can also convince you to buy a product immediately. Needless to say, great copy is powerful, and you can learn how to make a living writing copy for websites with this $39 bundle.

The Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle features 8 courses on how to become an excellent copywriter. If you’re new to copywriting in general, the best course to take is Copywriting 101 Essential Skills, which will introduce you to concepts such as formatting, headlines, readability, and more. Once you have the basics down, you can delve into more advanced topics such as Facebook marketing and analytics. Finally, this bundle features How to Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business, which provides insight into the business side of copywriting and how to create a portfolio website.

The pen is mightier than the sword, but only if your skills are sharpened and focused. The Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle can teach you how to hone these skills for $39, or 96% off.

Prices are subject to change.