When it comes to video editing, editors and videographers are often fussy about the software they use. Too often, editors either stick to only Adobe Premiere Pro or Final Cut Pro X. While these top-tier editing programs are undoubtedly feature-rich and worth the splurge, they're not very cost-effective for aspiring editors.

If you happen to be looking for more affordable editing software that has comparable features, you won't go wrong with DaVinci Resolve 16. For one, it's free. For another, upgrading costs a lot less than the monthly subscription of its competitors.

Now navigating new software can be understandably confusing to newbies, which is why the Comprehensive Video Editing in DaVinci Resolve 16 Bundle is designed to impart you with the know-how to make the most out of the app.

Comprising of 7 jam-packed courses, this training bundle will get you to grips with using DaVinci Resolve. It will arm you with the skills, features, and tricks you need to put together striking video. Taught by expert instructor Kashif Altaf, it starts off with explaining to you how each tool works, before walking you through all the techniques you can do with your footage.

From layering clips to customizing music and titles to doing color correction and color grading, and all the way down to rendering and exporting your finished product, you'll learn everything there is to know to do your best work using one of the most underrated editing programs out there.

Ready to give DaVinci Resolve a try? Pick up the training bundle today for only $30.99 — 95 percent off the usual cost of $693.

