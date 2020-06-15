"No more sourdough bread, society has progressed past the need for sourdough bread," is what Gen Z-ers would probably say about the loaves that have dominated everyone's Instagram feeds during the peak of the lockdown. But while we're not discounting the fact that sourdough bread is delicious, we have something better in mind — sourdough pizza.

The best thing about making sourdough pizza is that it isn't as complex as making the bread. This course taught by professional chef Tim Cunningham offers step-by-step directions to making your own pizza using sourdough and commercial yeast by hand without using any fancy-schmancy equipment. And because pizza is nothing without scrumptious sauce, you'll also be walked through the process of how to make a Napoli sauce for your base.

If you're worried about the teaching style, don't be. You'll learn all the essential steps with actual demonstration shown in the lectures, so all you have to do is copy the process, really. You can even access the class straight from your phone, allowing you to treat it as a guide as you bake instead of relying on a boring recipe book.

For a limited time, you can gain access to the Pizza Making Course: Bake the Best Sourdough Pizza at Home for only $13.99. That's less than how much a box of pizza is in New York.

