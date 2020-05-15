Feeling stressed is a normal reaction to being stuck at home in a global pandemic. Choosing a soothing Spotify playlist might help a little, but perhaps the most powerful aid is meditation. FitMind is a meditation training app that helps you master the technique through a 30-day program. Right now, you can pick up a two-year subscription for just $49.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/2xfzHwIZmYU

Meditation has been around for over 2,000 years, and modern science has revealed the benefits of this practice — from aiding sleep to reducing blood pressure.

FitMind helps you master the mental techniques of meditation. Rated at 4.8 stars on the App Store, this science-backed app delivers the same training used by Fortune 500 companies, schools, and addiction centers.

You learn through daily challenges, which you can complete in a few minutes. In addition, the app allows you to speak with top instructors and ask questions.

To complement the lessons, FitMind offers a range of content to help you live a healthy lifestyle. The library includes recommended reads, optional retreats, and scientific research. You can also track your progress with the Mental Fitness scoring feature.

You would normally pay $100 a year to access FitMind, but you can currently get a two-year subscription for just $49.

Prices subject to change

