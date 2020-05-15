Feeling stressed is a normal reaction to being stuck at home in a global pandemic. Choosing a soothing Spotify playlist might help a little, but perhaps the most powerful aid is meditation. FitMind is a meditation training app that helps you master the technique through a 30-day program. Right now, you can pick up a two-year subscription for just $49.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/2xfzHwIZmYU
Meditation has been around for over 2,000 years, and modern science has revealed the benefits of this practice — from aiding sleep to reducing blood pressure.
FitMind helps you master the mental techniques of meditation. Rated at 4.8 stars on the App Store, this science-backed app delivers the same training used by Fortune 500 companies, schools, and addiction centers.
You learn through daily challenges, which you can complete in a few minutes. In addition, the app allows you to speak with top instructors and ask questions.
To complement the lessons, FitMind offers a range of content to help you live a healthy lifestyle. The library includes recommended reads, optional retreats, and scientific research. You can also track your progress with the Mental Fitness scoring feature.
You would normally pay $100 a year to access FitMind, but you can currently get a two-year subscription for just $49.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
More from Android Central Digital Offers
- Work-from-home accessories to keep you productive
- DIY projects to keep you entertained indoors
- New skills you can learn without leaving home
Review: OGIO's PACE 20 Backpack is perfect for your MacBook and more
This medium-sized backpack has nicely padded compartments for your MacBook, iPad, and plenty more. Carry all of your work essentials securely.
Try this fix if your AirPods Pro earbuds are making weird crackling sounds
Some people have been complaining of strange crackling sounds when listening to their AirPods Pro. One solution is to have them swapped out. Another involves tape and compressed air and sounds much more fun.
Leaker says he's seen Apple Glasses. And they're coming next year.
Leaker and YouTuber Jon Prosser has poured scorn on previous Ming-Chi Kuo reports that Apple Glasses won't arrive until 2022. And he says he's even seen them.
Built-in isn't necessarily better. These are the best webcams for Mac!
Whether you want the best webcam that money can buy or a prefer a low-cost option, we have rounded-up some of the best webcams you can find for your Mac.