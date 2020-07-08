If you've been spending your days in self-isolation binge-watching Netflix and making an endless number of trips to the fridge, we salute you. But may we also recommend spending your time at home just a bit more productively?

You'll never have a better opportunity to expand your mind and master a new skill than right now, and if you've ever wanted to learn how to play the guitar, the Complete Guitar Master Class Bundle has you covered for just $29.99.

Even if you've never picked up a guitar in your life, this 7-course training bundle will teach you how to unleash your inner musician through lessons that focus on everything from the absolute essentials of the instrument to the more advanced elements of technique.

Through easy-to-follow lessons, you'll learn how to identify and play both individual notes and full chords on the fretboard, how to use finger exercises in order to strengthen your grip, how to master the chords and progressions that are used to create a virtually limitless number of songs, how to strum in multiple patterns and styles, and more.

This comprehensive bundle also comes loaded with extensive instruction that walks you through the art of improvisation, and you'll learn how to imitate the styles and sounds of famous guitarists and songwriters like Eric Clapton, John Mayer, and Carlos Santana.

Take advantage of this unprecedented downtime at home by learning how to play the guitar. The Complete Guitar Master Class Bundle will teach you everything you need to know without the usual headaches that come from in-person instruction, and it's on sale for just $29.99—over 95% off its usual price.

Prices are subject to change.