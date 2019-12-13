Companies rely on data more than ever to gain valuable business insights, which is why data analysts are in such high demand. If you’re interested in this field, you’ll need to learn SQL to land your first job, and the Ultimate SQL Bootcamp Certification Bundle is here to help for $21.
The Ultimate SQL Bootcamp Certification Bundle contains 6 courses on how to analyze and manipulate data using a database engine. If you’re new to data analytics, the first course you should take is Learn SQL with Microsoft SQL Server, which will cover database fundamentals such as creating tables, SELECT statements, basic functions, and more. Once you’re confident in your database management skills, you can learn advanced skills from this bundle’s courses on MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL, and SQLite.
Data is the language of the future, and you’ll need to learn how to use a SQL database to read and manipulate it. The Ultimate SQL Bootcamp Certification Bundle is $1,200 in total, but it’s currently on sale for $21, or 98% off.
