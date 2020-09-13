It's a myth that you need to be born with a certain set of skills in order to make it big as a writer. The Ultimate Creative Novel & Screen Writing Academy Bundle is packed with 11 courses and 48 hours of expert-led instruction that will teach you how to write and publish in a variety of genres, and it's available today for just $49.99.
Through easy-to-follow lessons, you'll quickly learn how to come up with engaging characters and storylines, how to adapt your life story into a screenplay, how to write for children, how to create captivating science fiction and fantasy stories, and more.
This training also comes with a course that's dedicated to teaching you how to publish and promote your books both in print and online.
Start down the path toward a career in writing with the Ultimate Creative Novel & Screen Writing Academy Bundle for just $49.99—over 95% off its usual price right now.
Prices are subject to change.
Close-up look at iPhone 12 Pro: Supposed official chassis just leaked
An Apple leaker just published a 5-second video showing what is claimed to be the official chassis of the iPhone 12 Pro.
Apple updates App Store guidelines to include game streaming apps, more
Apple has updated its developer guidelines to take into account game streaming apps so long as they get each and every game approved.
Prosser says a cheaper Apple Watch coming at next week's 'Time Flies' event
An Apple Watch, based on Series 4, is said to be coming next week. But it won't have one of the best Apple Watch features around – ECG support.
Play comfortably with these great stands for the Nintendo Switch Lite
The Nintendo Switch Lite has just come out, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't grab the best stands to make your time with your Lite a memorable one! Here are six Nintendo Lite stands that you should check out.