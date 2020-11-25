Throughout our childhoods, we're taught skills such as science and mathematics to develop our critical thinking skills and prepare us for adulthood. However, learning shouldn't end when your schooling does. Why? To start, those who adopt a learner's mindset beyond traditional schooling are more likely to succeed in their professional and personal lives.

You can't cultivate a curious mind overnight, though. Developing a growth mindset requires action, namely the willingness to seek challenges, identify areas of improvement, and learn from mistakes. Luckily, you don't have to go back to school to develop (or re-develop) a learner's mindset. With Brilliant, you'll learn how to look at challenges a new way while satisfying your craving for knowledge. Plus, if you're one of the first 200 iMore readers to sign up, you'll get 20% off your first year of Brilliant Premium — that's $30 off.

How Brilliant works

Brilliant is an online platform built for students, professionals, and lifelong learners who want to build quantitative skills in math, science, and computer science with fun and challenging educational content. You'll find over 60 courses ranging from fundamentals to intermediate and advanced courses for professionals. Don't just expect a bunch of textbook questions and simple brainteasers, either. Each course is designed so that you can approach concepts visually and interact with them directly, allowing you to see math and science in a new way.

Brilliant's courses are developed by experts such as award-winning teachers, researchers, and professionals from organizations like MIT, Caltech, Microsoft, Google, and more, so you can rest assured that you're learning from the best. Additionally, not only will completing these courses satisfy your curiosity, but they're also designed to make you curious about the next topic, creating an environment where your learning is rewarded with the thirst for more knowledge.

For example, one of the Foundational Computer Science courses that Brilliant offers is Introduction to Neural Networks, which features over 195 concepts and exercises on how to dissect the machinery behind neural networks and understand what types of problems they can solve. This course covers topics such as AI, classification, backpropagation, logic gates, and more. Completing this course fulfills one of your prerequisites for the Artificial Neural Networks course under Applied Computer Science, which in turn will set you up for the Computational Biology and Machine Learning courses.

Over 48,000 users are learning with Brilliant, and for good reason. Don't forget, be one of the first 200 iMore readers to sign up and get 20% off your first year.