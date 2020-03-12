A report from Fast Company claims that at least one new iPhone this year will feature a rear-facing 3D depth camera powered by San Jose company Lumentum's laser technology.

According to the report:

At least one of this year's iPhones will feature a 3D depth camera on its back, a source with knowledge confirms to Fast Company. The camera—actually a laser, sensor, and software system—emits light to measure the distance between the phone and various objects and surfaces in front of it. This detailed depth information will enable new photo and video effects, as well as better augmented reality experiences. iPhone engineers have been working on the rear-facing, or "world facing," 3D camera for at least two years now. It's been on a short list of possible feature additions for new iPhones, but until this year hasn't made the cut. In truth, Apple could decide to nix it this year, too. For now, though, it's in the design, which we'll hopefully get to see for the first time this fall (if the coronavirus doesn't get in the way of Apple's plans).

As mentioned, the report also states that the technology will feature a laser from San Jose company Lumentum, who currently supplies similar tech for the iPhone's front-facing 3D camera and Face ID.

Previously, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had claimed that at least two iPhones would feature a time-of-flight camera. The feature is also rumored to be making its way to the iPad Pro. Time-of-flight tech uses lasers to scan objects in the frame to create an accurate 3D picture of the shot and has useful implementations for AR.