The leather Magsafe case for the iPhone 12 won't be here until November

Reported by 9to5Mac, the new Magsafe leather cases for the iPhone 12 lineup won't be released at the same time as the silicone cases.

If you check Apple's online store, you'll currently find a number of options for Apple's new MagSafe accessories. Included in the offering right now are the silicone and clear cases as well as the MagSafe adapter and leather wallet case. Missing from the list, however, are mention of any of the leather version of these cases.

In the press release announcing the iPhone 12, Apple mentions in the small print that the Leather Case will be available on Friday, November 6. It also mentions that the MagSafe Duo charger and Leather Sleeve, two other products quickly highlighted at Apple's iPhone event, will not be available until later this year.

In contrast, the list of products currently shown on Apple's website will be available to order beginning this Friday, October 16, and will hit shelves on October 23.

All of these accessories will work with the new MagSafe charger but, according to Joanna Stern at The Wall Street Journal, the new wireless charger will not come with a power adapter.

The MagSafe wireless charger seems awesome for $39... until you realize no charging brick in the box. https://t.co/H0cJlT3ZXV pic.twitter.com/rt3rSIJKfR — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) October 14, 2020

It will be fun to see how everyone incorporates MagSafe into their new iPhone setup, but be ready to buy some MagSafe chargers and USB-C power adapters to make sure your new look functions.