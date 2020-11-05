In a press release that aimed to build up excitement around preorders for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and HomePod mini, Apple also confirmed when Leather cases with MagSafe will be available to order.

At the bottom of the release, there was one paragraph that confirmed the Leather cases with MagSafe for all iPhone 12 models will be available to order on Friday, November 6. Preorders for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and HomePod mini will go live on the same date.

Apple also mentioned that Leather sleeves and the MagSafe Duo Charger, which the company highlighted at its iPhone 12 event in October, will be available "at a later date." It is unclear if those accessories will make a 2020 launch or be pushed out into 2021.

MagSafe accessories will be available from apple.com, in the Apple Store app, and in stores. Leather cases with MagSafe for all iPhone 12 models will be available to order beginning Friday, November 6. Leather sleeves and MagSafe Duo Charger will be available at a later date.

Apple did not mention the availability of the Silicone cases with MagSafe for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max in the press release, but both are still listed as "Coming Soon" on the Apple Store website. It is likely that those cases should be available to order tomorrow as well as they were available when the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro was available to preorder.