We've always believed that consumers shouldn't have to compromise their home's design for the sake of technology," said John Martin, Level CEO and co-founder. "Our partnership with OMNIA is a complete transformation of the category and offers beautiful and connected options for the entryway that work with any design style. Whether people want to keep their current aesthetic entirely, replace their lock or replace both lock and door handle, they can now do so with the most advanced smart lock technology available."

Level Home and OMNIA Industries have announced a unique partnership that combines smart lock technology with premium Italian hardware designs. Starting today, new hardware bundles are available for the Level Touch HomeKit smart lock that include door handles and interior latches in coordinating finishes.

Level and OMNIA's first products include a series of Expression hardware bundles that come in multiple finishes. Expression bundles include Satin Nickel and Satin Chrome options to match Level Touch locks currently available, and a Polished Brass finish is also in the works.

The hardware partnership will also incorporate the "invisible" Level Bolt technology in future OMNIA+Level products. The pair states that this line will consist of bespoke deadbolts, locksets, and handle sets in "elegant, heritage designs."

Level's new OMNIA hardware bundles are available starting today at Level.co, with prices starting at $399. Additional OMNIA+Level products will be available at select OMNIA partners nationwide soon.