Up until now, if you were hoping for 5K resolution when using your iPad, you'd be out of luck. However, LG's new 5K UltraFine display is here to help. It's compatible with the 2018 iPad Pro as well as Mac, and if you're interested, you can find it over at the Apple Store , where it's currently being sold for $1,299.95.

This new display uses USB-C, meaning you can finally enjoy full 5K resolution with your iPad and Mac.

For all intents and purposes, this is very similar to the LG 4K UltraFine Display that was released in 2018. It has a 5120x2880 resolution panel, a built-in webcam, mic, and speakers, and three USB-C ports. However, rather than using Thunderbolt ports, the 5K UltraFine takes 5K resolution over USB-C. You can connect your device using a single cable and access the crisp, gorgeous display output, plus speedy charging and external accessories.

