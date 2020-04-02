After initially saying that it would only bring AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to its 2019 TVs, LG has now changed its tune. According to a new report, LG will now be bringing some support to older 2018 devices, too.

There's been an update to a support document, as spotted by MacRumors, that now suggests support for Apple's tech is coming to select models including the SK and UK LCD models. In the world of OLED, the B8 through Z9 TVs should be good to go, too.

LG first announced that it would be adding AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to 2019 models in July of last year, leaving those with older TVs disappointed. That was followed by more than 20,000 people signing a petition to have the company change its mind. For once, it seems that a petition actually had some impact.

By adding support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKIt, LG will be giving users additional ways to stream content as well as control their TV using Siri and the Apple Home app. There's no indication when the software update will roll out, however.