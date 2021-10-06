A new report says development has started on a 2024 12.9-inch iPad Pro with OLED display.

From The Elec:

LG Display has begun the development of 12.9-inch OLED iPad, TheElec has learned. As Samsung Display recently scrapped the development of a 10.86-inch OLED iPad it was proceeding with Apple, LG Display will likely be able to enter the IT OLED market at a level playing field with its South Korean compatriot.

The report says production will begin towards the end of 2023 into 2024. According to the report, the new device will use two-stack LTPO technology to increase the brightness and lifespan of the display. LTPO technology would also enable Apple's ProMotion display with a variable refresh rate.

The news follows reports that Apple was planning a 2022 iPad Air with OLED display, but that this has been canceled. From last week:

Whatever the problems ultimately boiled down to, the report is clear that a 2022 10.86-inch OLED iPad is now no longer on the cards for a release. The report explicitly states "iPads with OLED panels now to launch in 2023 at the earliest." The Elec reports that in either 2023 or 2024 Apple will release two OLED iPads, one of which is likely to be a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the two stack structure and LTPO display.

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young has previously confirmed to iMore their findings that Apple will begin work on a future OLED iPad. Young says we can expect two OLED iPads in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes.

Apple added mini-LED tech to the Pro earlier this year, meaning its one of the best iPads Apple offers alongside its recently announced iPad mini 6.