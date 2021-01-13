As reported by The Verge, LG is releasing its first projector with AirPlay 2 support. The HU810P is a $2,999 4K-enabled laser projector that will be available worldwide on January 18.

The projector will support a picture size as big as 300 inches, support both the HDR10 and HLG HDR standards, and dynamically adjust its brightness to your lighting situation.

According to LG, the HU810P is able to generate a screen as big as 300 inches corner to corner, and it offers 2,700 ANSI lumens of brightness. It supports the HDR10 and HLG HDR standards, and it's able to adjust its picture depending on the content you're watching or the room in which you're watching it. For example, it has Bright Room and Dark Room modes that can detect the amount of ambient light in a room and adjust its picture accordingly, and it's also able to adjust its frame rate to 24Hz for films. Its laser light source is rated for 20,000 hours of use.

Since WebOS is included, consumers will be able to access content from popular streaming platforms built right into the projector. It will also support AirPlay 2 to stream content from iOS devices.

WebOS 5.0 means the projector supports a number of streaming services natively, including Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Hulu, and there's also Miracast support for streaming from compatible devices. Otherwise, there are three HDMI ports in total, of which one is HDMI 2.1, according to AVSForum. The projector supports eARC for higher-quality audio, it can stream audio using Bluetooth, and it's got Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built in.

AirPlay 2 support has rolled out to more televisions as of late, but it is exciting to see that the technology is also making its way to projectors.