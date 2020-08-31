Apple will announce its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro lineup in the next few weeks and a new DigiTimes report again claims that "some" iPhone 12 models will get a LiDAR Scanner for the first time.

While the 2020 iPad Pro refresh already brought a LiDAR Scanner to Apple's products, this will be the first time an iPhone has offered it. We don't know which iPhones yet, however, with the likelihood being that only some iPhone 12 Pro models will boast a LiDAR Scanner.

The sources said Apple took the lead to adopt ToF (time of flight) LiDAR module for its iPad Pro released in the first half of 2020, and reportedly will incorporate the technology into some of its new iPhone models. Besides adopting structured-light 3D face ID sensor at the front-side, some new iPhone devices are reportedly to feature rear ToF LiDAR scanner, with one iPhone requiring at least three VCSEL components as light sources, the sources continued.

The inclusion of a LiDAR Scanner will be beneficial to augmented reality apps as well as anything that relies on accurate depth and distance data. We've already seen impressive examples of what iPad Pro is capable of, for example.

First look at the iPad Pro LiDAR Scanner pic.twitter.com/kwkl1YBy2n — Tim Field (@nobbis) March 25, 2020

Some rumors have suggested the LiDAR Scanner will only come to the larger, more costly iPhone 12 Pro Max which would be bad news for those of us with smaller budgets. Not to mention smaller hands and pockets!