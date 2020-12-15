What you need to know
- Life Time is including Apple Fitness+ with their club memberships.
- Members will receive access to Apple's new service on December 19.
Life Time, a fitness club that features locations in most states of the U.S., has announced in a press release that the company will be including Apple Fitness+ in their memberships. The company says that it is the first health & fitness club in the country to do so.
The new offering will complement Life Time's existing, robust training and fitness programs, elite performers, and comprehensive health and wellbeing services and content offered to its members digitally – wherever they are – and at its more than 150 Life Time destinations across North America.
This isn't the first time that Life Time has been the first to partner with Apple on something. The company has already been working to bring GymKit-enabled fitness equipment into its locations from as far back as 2017.
Life Time began to integrate Apple technologies into its health and fitness experience starting in 2017 when, in the US, Apple GymKit-enabled cardio equipment was offered first at Life Time, providing seamless Apple Watch connectivity between the device and cardio machine.
Bahram Akradi, Life Time's Founder, Chairman and CEO, says that offering the service as part of the company's memberships is another way to bring quality content to those looking to stay in shape no matter where they are.
"We are rapidly expanding the way the world connects to Life Time through technology – with the same high-quality experiences our brand has been recognized for delivering at our athletic resorts for nearly 30 years. Apple Fitness+ brings additional best-in-class content and variety to the ever-growing digital and omnichannel wellness programs, services and content we provide our members."
Members of Life Time will receive their free access to Apple Fitness+ on December 19.
Apple Fitness+ launched today with the latest updates to iOS, watchOS, iPadOS, and tvOS. Those who recently purchased an Apple Watch will receive three months of the service for free. For everyone else, it will cost $9.99 per month, $79.99 per year, or is included in the Apple One Premier bundle.
Apple shares up 4% following reports of increased 2021 iPhone production
Apple's share price climbed by as much as 4% in early trading, spurred by news it will increase iPhone production by 30% next year.
You can now help save the planet with iOS 14
A new default search engine option in iOS 14.3 will plant trees with the revenue generated from your searches.
Upgrade your office space with the Valera Office Chair, now $100 off
A more economical sibling of my beloved office chair is currently offered at $100 off the regular price, a savings of almost 40%. Don't pass up this opportunity to work more comforably.
Find the perfect gift for the person has everything
Some people are notoriously difficult to shop for because they already have everything they need. Still, we've got some fun gift ideas to surprise and delight everyone on your list.