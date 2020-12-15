Life Time, a fitness club that features locations in most states of the U.S., has announced in a press release that the company will be including Apple Fitness+ in their memberships. The company says that it is the first health & fitness club in the country to do so.

The new offering will complement Life Time's existing, robust training and fitness programs, elite performers, and comprehensive health and wellbeing services and content offered to its members digitally – wherever they are – and at its more than 150 Life Time destinations across North America.

This isn't the first time that Life Time has been the first to partner with Apple on something. The company has already been working to bring GymKit-enabled fitness equipment into its locations from as far back as 2017.