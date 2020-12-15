Apple Fitness+ Strength WorkoutSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Life Time is including Apple Fitness+ with their club memberships.
  • Members will receive access to Apple's new service on December 19.

Life Time, a fitness club that features locations in most states of the U.S., has announced in a press release that the company will be including Apple Fitness+ in their memberships. The company says that it is the first health & fitness club in the country to do so.

The new offering will complement Life Time's existing, robust training and fitness programs, elite performers, and comprehensive health and wellbeing services and content offered to its members digitally – wherever they are – and at its more than 150 Life Time destinations across North America.

This isn't the first time that Life Time has been the first to partner with Apple on something. The company has already been working to bring GymKit-enabled fitness equipment into its locations from as far back as 2017.

Life Time began to integrate Apple technologies into its health and fitness experience starting in 2017 when, in the US, Apple GymKit-enabled cardio equipment was offered first at Life Time, providing seamless Apple Watch connectivity between the device and cardio machine.

Bahram Akradi, Life Time's Founder, Chairman and CEO, says that offering the service as part of the company's memberships is another way to bring quality content to those looking to stay in shape no matter where they are.

"We are rapidly expanding the way the world connects to Life Time through technology – with the same high-quality experiences our brand has been recognized for delivering at our athletic resorts for nearly 30 years. Apple Fitness+ brings additional best-in-class content and variety to the ever-growing digital and omnichannel wellness programs, services and content we provide our members."

Members of Life Time will receive their free access to Apple Fitness+ on December 19.

Apple Fitness+ launched today with the latest updates to iOS, watchOS, iPadOS, and tvOS. Those who recently purchased an Apple Watch will receive three months of the service for free. For everyone else, it will cost $9.99 per month, $79.99 per year, or is included in the Apple One Premier bundle.