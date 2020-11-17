To manage any project efficiently, it's essential to stay organized. Hubstaff Tasks is an Agile-based tool that helps you handle workflows and checklists with ease. Thanks to a special Android Central deal, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $49.99.

Whether you lead a team of developers or run your own business, the same principles of management apply. The key is keeping track of time, money, and resources.

Hubstaff Tasks makes this pretty easy. Rated at 4.5 stars on Capterra, this platform helps you take control with visual kanban boards and custom project templates. The interface provides all the details you need, without any clutter.

To speed things up, Hubstaff Tasks lets you create automated workflows. If you are running an Agile operation, the app can also schedule stand-ups automatically and help you plan sprints.

The built-in search and filters allow you to find anything in seconds. You can then assign tasks to team members and attach relevant files.

Normally $1,500, lifetime Premium subscriptions are now just $49.99 covering desktop and mobile devices.

Prices subject to change

