The more apps, movies, and photos you download, the sooner your hard drive will fill up, which makes cloud storage a necessity these days. However, opening up a separate app just to store or retrieve files over the cloud can be tedious, especially if you use this storage for work. Luckily, you can use CloudMounter to access your cloud drive as if it were installed directly to your computer for $19.

CloudMounter easily allows you to mount your cloud storage drive straight to your computer. It integrates with Windows Explorer or iOS Finder so you can access or retrieve files without extra steps. You can mount popular storage services like Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon S3, and OneDrive. Additionally, you can keep tabs on your cloud files with status icons. Finally, CloudMounter uses advanced encryption to ensure all of your cloud files remain secure.

If cloud storage is such a necessity, you shouldn’t need to take extra steps just to use it. You can use CloudMounter to access and retrieve cloud files on Mac or Windows for $19, or 57% off.