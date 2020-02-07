A misused or misspelled word, a misplaced punctuation mark, and a poorly-constructed sentence can be costly to you and your business. Unfortunately, you don't have a real-life Clippy by your side to look over your writing and correct your mistakes — you only have yourself to rely on when it comes to polishing and fine-tuning your piece before you put it out in the world. And at that point, you can do nothing but hope that your message gets across.

The Ludwig Sentence Search Engine was designed to help you sound more confident in everything you have to say. Used at prestigious institutions like MIT, Stanford, and Harvard, it answers questions like "Is this sentence correct?" or "How do I use this verb?" to whip your writing into better shape. It delivers contextualized examples pulled from reliable sources like scientific journals and official documents, allowing you to compare your prose from established media.

Folks who don't have English as their first language can also benefit from Ludwig's translation function. You have the option to write in your language, and the search engine will yield results in English. And when you're suffering from the tip-of-the-tongue syndrome and can't find the correct word to convey your point, just key in an asterisk * on Ludwig to find out the word you need.

Lifetime unlimited access to Ludwig typically costs $299, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for only $119 — a savings of 60 percent.