Take CASETiFY, makers of cute-yet-protective cases and tech accessories. Add in Lisa Frank, Queen of the '90s. Mix them together and you have the just-released Lisa Frank x CASETiFY Collection , available now for a limited time. The nostalgia-inducing cases, ring holders, and accessories start at just $25, and they'll be around while supplies last.

As a '90s kid, I'm obsessed with everything the collection has to offer. I used to spend hours tracing my Lisa Frank trapper keeper, and when it was time to shop for school supplies, her folders were hands-down the coolest options available. CASETiFY's collab capitalizes on the love so many have for Lisa Frank, paying homage to her sticker sheets and splashing neon color across every item available.

There are plenty of phone cases in the collection, but my personal favorite is the glittery Lisa Frank's Stickerfest Case. Pick your favorite color combination and pay $49. You could also get a case that looks like a composition notebook, and even match your iPad to it. The rainbow speckle wireless charger is also a fun option, and the neon nature will ensure that you always know which charging pad is yours, too.

CASETiFY products aren't just cute. They're protective. Expect shockproof phone cases with extra camera protection, sturdy Apple Watch bands, thoughtful touches like slim pockets in folio cases, and overcharging protection on the wireless chargers. Sweet and tough are not mutually exclusive.

Be sure to peruse the full collection and shop for your favorites while they're still around.