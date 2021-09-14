Today, Apple hosted its anticipated "California Streaming" event. At the prerecorded event, the company announced the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, redesigned iPad mini, and 9th generation iPad.

One of the earmarks of any good Apple event is the music that helps power it, and today's event was no different. Apple is known for featuring a ton of catchy music at all of its events and did so to show off the new iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watch. This event features music from COIN, The Pocket Queen, Founder & CEO, Dan Deacon, Flight Facilities, Footsie, and more.

If you're interested in checking out all of the music from today's Apple Event, we've put together an Apple Music playlist you can listen to or add to your own library. Check it out below:

This playlist is, unfortunately, missing one song from the Apple event. One is actually the one that opened and closed the event. It's called "California Soul" and was performed by an unknown group with the record label Stones Throw Records. It is currently unavailable on Apple Music, so we added the original recording from Marlena Shaw.

We will be sure to update the playlist with this song if it becomes available on Apple Music in the future.

Apple Music is the company's music streaming service. It is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any tier of Apple One, the company's subscription bundle service.