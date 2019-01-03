Cameras feed off light, so give yours all it needs with the new LitraTorch 2.0. It is a portable light source designed to fit on your DSLR camera, regular point-and-shoot camera, action camera, smartphone, and whatever else you use for photography. The LitraTorch 2.0 is small enough to fit in your pocket but powerful enough to provide studio-quality light.

While only being 1.5 x 1.5 x 1.65 inches, it features 16 LEDs at 5700K daylight temperature. That's 800 lumens of continuous light with adjustable settings to bring it down to 450 or 100 lumens. It has a 70-degree ultra wide beam angle with a flicker-free light pattern. Plus, it uses its own rechargeable battery so you won't drain your phone and charges via micro USB.

The LitraTorch 2.0 is designed to be used even in rough conditions. It's water-resistant up to 60 feet. The body is 810 military grade aluminum and can survive accidental drops. The intelligent thermal management means you won't be handling the light and suddenly burn yourself on a hot spot anywhere around it. The battery lasts up to seven hours or up to four hours under continuous use.

Because you can use the portable light with a wide variety of devices, you get several different types of mounts with it. The light comes with two magnetic mounts, a GoPro mount, a belt clip, and a cold shoe mount. However you plan to use it, Litra has you covered.

The LitraTorch 2.0 is the followup to the original LitraTorch. The newer generation is $10 more expensive but features double the LEDs and a longer battery life. It also doubles the water resistance from 30 feet to 60.

The pocket light is available through Litra's main site for $89.95 right now. You can only find it through third parties on Amazon. It will probably be more widely available after CES 2019, where Litra plans to show it off.

