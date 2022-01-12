Locket is an app that allows your friends and family to share photos that appear on your Home screen using the magic of widgets. The app, which is a free download from the App Store, even allows you to send a photo back as well.

If this sounds familiar it's because it's similar to an app from 2020 called Magnets. Magnets was an app that showed off what iOS 14's widgets were capable of and now we have Locket, an app that does something very similar but adds the ability to send a photo back, too.

From the Locket App Store description:

Here's how it works: when a friend sends you a pic, it instantly appears in your Locket widget on your home screen. To send a response, tap the widget, take a pic, and send it to your friends' Home Screens. It feels like magic when your Locket updates with something new!

What makes Locket so cool is the two-way nature of the photos, allowing for the sending of reactions and more. If you can take a photo of it, Locket lets you send it to your friends where they'll see it the next time they unlock their iPhone.

Even if you already have Magnets installed, now would be a good time to take Locker for a spin. It's free, with no in-app purchases, and can be downloaded from the App Store now. It could be the best iPhone app you downloaded in a while.